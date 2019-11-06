e-paper
AJL land allotment case: Special ED court grants regular bail to Hooda, Vora

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:04 IST
PANCHKULA: The special court of the enforcement directorate (ED) in Panchkula on Wednesday granted regular bail to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora in connection with the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) plot allotment case.

The court has fixed December 10 as the next date of hearing.

On August 26, the ED had filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Act, in the court of special Central Bureau of Investigation judge Jagdeep Singh that is also the special court for the ED

During the last hearing on October 30, the court granted interim bail to Hooda and Vora till November 6.

The ED maintained that the market value of plot C-17, Sector 6, Panchkula, was Rs 64.93 crore but Hooda gave it away for Rs 59.39 lakh. The ED also issued attachment order against the property.

Hooda, Vora and AJL are also facing a chargesheet filed by the CBI in the special court on December 1 last year for the illegal re-allotment of land in Panchkula in 2005.

