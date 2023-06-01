Andhra Pradesh CM says TDS manifesto-like ‘besi bele bath’: ‘Taken from Congress, BJP'

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused former CM N Chandrababu Naidu of copying schemes for his party's manifesto for the state assembly elections scheduled next year. Speaking at an event in Kurnool, he termed Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s “mini election manifesto” as a ‘bisi bele bath'- a popular rice-based rich from Karnataka and a ‘pulihora’ (lemon rice) by copying other parties’ schemes, including those from his father, YS Rajaseskhar Reddy's regime.

“N Chandrababu Naidu's manifesto was not born in Andhra Pradesh. It is a ‘bisi bele bath’ cooked manifesto taken from the two parties, the Congress and the BJP in the recently concluded elections in Karnataka,” Reddy said, reported news agency PTI.

‘Andhra Pradesh like Kurukshetra’

The chief minister also said Naidu, who is the current leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, “copied” schemes and standard operating procedures (SOPs) from his party such as Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa, and compiled them.

Comparing Andhra Pradesh to Kurukshetra, he said, “Next war will be between DPT (Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko - Loot, Distribute, Consume) and DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer),” while requesting voters to choose the next government wisely.

Naidu's seven promises

Naidu on Sunday announced his seven promises -- Maha Shakthi, Thalliki Vandanam, Yuvashakthi, Annadatha, access to drinking water, Act for backward classes (BC), and Vision 2047 – and said that these would change the destiny of the people of the state in the coming years.

Under the Maha Shakthi scheme, a monthly financial aid of ₹1,500 will be given to every woman in the 18-59 age group, while Thalliki Vandanam, would provide an annual financial aid of ₹15,000 to every mother without any pre-requisite conditions, Naidu said.

Naming the manifesto as “Bhavishyathuku Guarantee” (Guarantee to a bright future), the TDP chief said it was the first of the two-part manifesto. The second part of the manifesto would be released around the Dasara festival in October, after obtaining the feedback on the first part, he said.