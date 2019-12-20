Anti-CAA protests: Activists rounded up, retd IPS arrested in Lucknow

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 21:56 IST

LUCKNOW: A day after anti-CAA protests turned violent in Lucknow, the police detained over 150 people on Friday. Seventy others, including a retired IPS officer, were arrested later in the day, said police.

Those detained also included social workers and activists. Meera Sanghamitra, Arundhati Dhuru and Madhavi Kuckreja were detained along with senior advocate Md Shoib, 76. To oppose this arbitrary action, activists urged people to call on the DGP to demand immediate release of these people.

“Advocate Md Shoib who was kept under house arrest was taken away by police from his house in the afternoon. Retired IPS officer SR Darapuri was also arrested from his home,” said Sandeep Pandey of Socialist Party (India).

Pandey, a Magsaysay awardee who also participated in the CAA protest, said: “Md Shoib and SR Darapuri were kept under house arrest since November 18. They did not even participate in the protest, but were detained by police.”

SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani said no one was detained arbitrarily in the district.

“The people have been detained considering the law and order situation in the district. They will be released after preliminary investigation,” he added.