Apply for permit for sale of crackers at Mohali sewa kendras

Apply for permit for sale of crackers at Mohali sewa kendras

Applicants can visit a sewa kendra and fill the application form or download it from www.punjab.gov.in and submit the application along with required documents at the centre

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Mohali
         

In light of the festival season, the Mohali administration on Thursday launched a ‘temporary license, permission for sale of cracker’ service through sewa kendras.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said service related to acceptance of applications for temporary permission for sale of crackers can be availed through sewa kendras across the district. Applicants can visit a sewa kendra and fill the application form or download it from www.punjab.gov.in and submit the application along with required documents (ID proof and self-declaration) at the centre.

The sewa kendra district manager will forward the application to the authorities concerned. Facilitation charges of ₹100 per application will be collected at the centres. Fee will be collected as per the guidelines issued by the department of industries and commerce.

Dayalan said, “In Mohali subdivision, 14 licenses will be given for putting up stalls in Phase VIII near YPS Ground and Phase 11 sabzi mandi ground, four licenses will be given in Banur, six in Derabassi, eight in Zirakpur, four in Lalaru-Handesra, and eight licences will be given in Kharar subdivision - four in Kuarali, three in Kharar and one in Nayagaon.”

