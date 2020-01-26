Arunachal Pradesh police books Sharjeel Imam for ‘seditious’ speech

cities

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:01 IST

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh police have registered a case of sedition against Sharjeel Imam, the JNU student accused of making inflammatory comments in a speech at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, on January 13.

“This kind of provocation inciting secession of Assam and other northeastern states from India, creating communal disharmony, hampering sovereignty and territorial integrity of India will not be tolerated,” Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted on Sunday.

The crime branch of Itanagar has registered a case against Imam under sections 124(A), 153(A) and 153(B) of Indian Penal Code for sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language etc.

On Saturday Assam Police had also registered a case of sedition against Imam.

“We are in touch with our counterparts in Delhi Police and are trying to locate the person,” said GP Singh, ADGP (Law and Order), Assam Police on Sunday.