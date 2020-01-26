e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Arunachal Pradesh police books Sharjeel Imam for ‘seditious’ speech

Arunachal Pradesh police books Sharjeel Imam for ‘seditious’ speech

cities Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:01 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh police have registered a case of sedition against Sharjeel Imam, the JNU student accused of making inflammatory comments in a speech at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, on January 13.

“This kind of provocation inciting secession of Assam and other northeastern states from India, creating communal disharmony, hampering sovereignty and territorial integrity of India will not be tolerated,” Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted on Sunday.

The crime branch of Itanagar has registered a case against Imam under sections 124(A), 153(A) and 153(B) of Indian Penal Code for sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language etc.

On Saturday Assam Police had also registered a case of sedition against Imam.

“We are in touch with our counterparts in Delhi Police and are trying to locate the person,” said GP Singh, ADGP (Law and Order), Assam Police on Sunday.

top news
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
‘Separate Indians with Coronavirus symptom from kin’: China’s top scientist
‘Separate Indians with Coronavirus symptom from kin’: China’s top scientist
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities