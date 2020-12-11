ASI killed as gun fires accidentally in Mohali

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:50 IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) accidentally shot himself dead while cleaning his service gun while on duty on Friday.

Balkar Singh, 50, of Chuni Kalan village, Fatehgarh Sahib, was posted in the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), Punjab, for the past 30 years, and currently deputed on check post duty near the Chandigarh International Airport.

Mohali SP (City) HS Virk said, “Balkar was sitting with his colleagues inside a tent near the check post around 11.30am. In the meantime, he started cleaning his weapon, which accidentally fired and shot him in the face.”

Airport police station SHO Shivi Brar said the bullet was lodged in the barrel and fired while cleaning, killing the cop on the spot. The autopsy will be conducted at the civil hospital in Phase 6 on Saturday.