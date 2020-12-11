e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ASI killed as gun fires accidentally in Mohali

ASI killed as gun fires accidentally in Mohali

The cop was cleaning his service gun while on naka duty near the Chandigarh International Airport.

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) accidentally shot himself dead while cleaning his service gun while on duty on Friday.

Balkar Singh, 50, of Chuni Kalan village, Fatehgarh Sahib, was posted in the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), Punjab, for the past 30 years, and currently deputed on check post duty near the Chandigarh International Airport.

Mohali SP (City) HS Virk said, “Balkar was sitting with his colleagues inside a tent near the check post around 11.30am. In the meantime, he started cleaning his weapon, which accidentally fired and shot him in the face.”

Airport police station SHO Shivi Brar said the bullet was lodged in the barrel and fired while cleaning, killing the cop on the spot. The autopsy will be conducted at the civil hospital in Phase 6 on Saturday.

top news
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
Watch Prateek Kuhad’s concert at #HTLS2020; speaks on his journey, inspiration
Watch Prateek Kuhad’s concert at #HTLS2020; speaks on his journey, inspiration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In