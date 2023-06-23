Video: Bridge washed away, flood situation worsens in parts of Assam leaving nearly 5 lakh affected

The northeastern state of Assam continues to grapple with a grim flood situation, affecting nearly five lakh people in 22 districts. Alarming videos have emerged online, revealing the extent of the havoc caused by the floods.

A bridge located in Tamulpur's Kumarikata area washed away due to flood-like conditions brought about by relentless rainfall in the region. (ANI)

A video clip shared by news agency ANI on Friday showed a bridge located in Tamulpur's Kumarikata area being washed away, its middle section collapsing while locals stand on both sides. Another video depicts knee-length water submerging various parts of the Bajali district, illustrating the severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions brought about by relentless rainfall in the region.

Yellow alert issued

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Friday, urging residents to remain vigilant and stay updated as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in certain parts of the state. The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated, severely impacting nearly 4.96 lakh people across 22 districts.

According to the flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the district of Bajali is facing the most severe conditions, with nearly 2.60 lakh people affected. The floodwaters have submerged 14,091.90 hectares of cropland in the affected districts.

Rescue and relief operations are underway with the involvement of paramilitary forces, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), civil administrations, NGOs, and local communities. The Jorhat district administration has set up 83 relief camps and 79 relief distribution centers in 11 flood-hit districts, providing shelter to 14,035 individuals. The collective efforts aim to assist and support those affected by the floods in Assam.

South Asia monsoon

The Asian Summer Monsoon is a massive wind system, similar to a strong sea breeze, that brings 70-80 percent of South Asia's yearly rainfall between June and September. This rainfall is crucial for agriculture, which directly affects the livelihoods of millions of farmers and ensures food security for about two billion people in the region. However, the monsoon also brings destruction every year through landslides and floods.

According to a 2021 study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), the monsoon has been experiencing shifts since the mid-20th century, with indications of it becoming stronger and more unpredictable.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI, AP)

