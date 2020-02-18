e-paper
ASSEMBLY SESSION House to continue work after obituaries on Day 1

cities Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:18 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Breaking away from tradition, Punjab Vidhan Sabha has decided to continue work after obituary references on the opening day of the coming budget session to be held from February 20 to 28.

Talking to HT over phone, speaker Rana Kanwar Pal Singh said, “We have decided to continue work after obituary references on the first day to make optimal utilisation of the public exchequer money as every sitting of the House involves a lot of expenditure.”

The practice of conducting no business on the floor of the House after obituaries had often been criticised in the past for “wastage of public exchequer money”.

Leader of opposition in assembly Harpal Singh Cheema welcomed the move and said, “We will raise the issues of public concern on the first day itself.”

Meanwhile, the speaker constituted a house committee on Tuesday to examine the proposal for uninterrupted live telecast and broadcast of proceedings of the House.

The committee will be headed by deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti. Its members will include MLAs Harpartap Singh Ajnala (Cong), Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon (Cong), Amit Vij (Cong), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (AAP) and Gurpartap Singh Wadala (SAD).

