e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / At least 200 jhuggis gutted, hundreds left homeless in Kirti Nagar fire

At least 200 jhuggis gutted, hundreds left homeless in Kirti Nagar fire

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: At least 200 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in the Chuna Bhatti slum cluster in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Thursday night. While no casualties were reported in the incident, hundreds were left homeless, officials of the fire department said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a call reporting the fire around 11.30pm on Thursday. DFS director Atul Garg said they rushed 10 fire tenders to control the blaze.

“Because the fire was spreading fast, we pressed in more tenders. The final count of tenders used touched 30. At least 100 of our firefighters struggled for over four hours to control the fire, which could only be contained by 3.30am. The process of cooling the spot was on till morning,” Garg said.

Nearly 200 shanties and slums were destroyed in the fire, as per the fire department’s estimates. We are yet to ascertain the cause behind the blaze, Garg said.

The colony is beside the Kirti Nagar railway station, with several industrial units in its vicinity.

Gokul Kumar, a resident of the slum cluster said the spark erupted from a nearby factory unit around 11.15pm, and spread to the entire neighbourhood within minutes, leaving residents no time to save their belongings. While some of the residents tried to douse the blaze till the fire tenders arrived, the situation was beyond their control.

“We could either save ourselves or our belongings. Many people in this colony are already having a tough time financially because of the pandemic, many have lost their jobs and families are struggling to survive. This fire has just added to our miseries,” Kumar said.

Sumukhi Sengupta, who works with the NGO Jagruk, said at least 150 residents of the cluster have lost their homes. Most residents were moved to government shelters on Friday.

“We have been helping residents collect whatever is left of their belongings. There is nothing left of some houses,” Sengupta said.

Last year in January, a fire in the slum cluster had gutted 100 shanties.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In