ATM kiosk dispenses fake currency notes of ₹2,000

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:54 IST

Noida: An ATM kiosk allegedly dispensed fake currency notes of ₹2,000 denomination in Sector 121 on Thursday. The man who got the fake notes, an employee of a private TV channel, sensed foul play and immediately alerted the ICICI Bank officials at the nearest branch and also filed apolice complaint in this regard.

The bank has launched an internal investigation in this matter. According to the police, complainant Ram Milan Maurya, is a resident of Noida Sector 51 and the incident took place at an ATM in Sector 121.

The complainant said the incident took place around 11am at the ATM kiosk of ICICI bank near Cleo County. “I had to deposit my daughter’s school fee and so I visited the ATM booth and withdrew ₹6,000 using my debit card. The ATM dispensed three notes of ₹2,000 each. I found that one of the notes was of a different size and shape and the paper was also quite thin— in fact thinner than those of normal currency,” Maurya said.

He immediately informed the ATM’s security guard and clicked photographs of the note as evidence. “I then searched online to locate the nearest bank branch and reported the matter at the bank’s Sector 119 branch. I informed the officials and also filed a complaint in this regard,” he said.

He also demanded the bank to investigate the CCTV footage from the ATM kiosk to find out if there was any irregularity.

Sushant Kumar, branch manager, ICICI Bank, said the bank has initiated an internal investigation into the matter. “Prima facie, it appears that the note was not genuine. The depositing of cash in the ATM is handled by a third party. The bank has launched an investigation and necessary action will be taken,” he said.

He said the notes that Maurya got from the ATM will be replaced with genuine currency, but only after the inquiry is completed.

