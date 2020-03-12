e-paper
Home / Cities / Avoid travel outside Aligarh, AMU V-C tells staff and students

Avoid travel outside Aligarh, AMU V-C tells staff and students

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:26 IST
Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

ALIGARH The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) issued an advisory in wake of the World Health Organisation (WHO declaring the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic. University authorities stated that all educational tours outside Aligarh district were postponed till April 15, 2020 and that the matter would be reviewed after two weeks, depending on the situation.

In an announcement, AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor advised students and staff to avoid unnecessary travel outside Aligarh and to keep away from organising gatherings of more than 100 people for functions, conferences, seminars and workshops till April 15.

He pointed out that the instructions issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, government of India and University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the issue should be widely circulated and followed by all staff and students.

