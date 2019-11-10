Ayodhya verdict: 40 more arrested in UP for offensive social media posts

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:46 IST

Forty more people were arrested in the last 24 hours for making inflammatory posts in connection with the Ayodhya verdict, state police officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, 37 people were arrested for making such posts on Saturday, they added.

In all, 34 cases are registered across 75 districts in the past 48 hours (Saturday and Sunday) and the total number of arrests across the state stood at 77, they added.

“Action was taken in connection with 8275 posts on different social media platforms in the last 48 hours,” said inspector general (IG) of police, law and order, Praveen Kumar.

“The action against social media posts included registration of FIRs, removal of content or getting the content removed by the users themselves by issuing a warning to them through direct messages and blocking users’ profiles,” he explained.

He said action was initiated in connection with 2868 posts on Twitter, 1355 posts on Facebook and 98 posts of YouTube on Sunday, besides 2, 426 tweets, 865 Facebook posts and 69 YouTube videos on Saturday.

While the DG headquarters’ social media cell took action in connection with 1344 posts, in the rest the district social media cells got cracking, he added.

The IG said the vigil on social media platforms will continue in the days to come to contain any hatred which could incite the violence.

He said multiple cases were registered in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Kannauj, Gautambuddhnagar, Bijnor, Ferozabad, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Bareilly, Unnao, Barabanki and Prayagraj.

UP DGP thanks people, tweet gets over 20,000 likes

UP director general of police OP Singh’s tweet conveying his gratitude to the common man for maintaining calm and contributing well in maintaining peace in the state was liked by more than 20,000 users, the highest ever since creation of the UP DGP twitter handle in March 2017.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of UP Police headquarters’ social media cell Mohd Imran said so many likes received by the tweets showed that people felt safe with the arrangements.

“More than 20,400 people liked the tweet within 24 hours of it being posted on Saturday night. Besides, over 3505 people retweeted it and over 1007 people commented on the post,” he stated.