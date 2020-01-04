e-paper
Bains kicks off campaign against 'land banks' from Khanna

Bains kicks off campaign against ‘land banks’ from Khanna

LIP leaders also fixed flags on panchayat land in different villages and said the government should consider it as a ‘stay order’ by villagers

Jan 04, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) on Saturday kicked off its ‘Saadi Panchayat, Saadi Zameen’ campaign from Bhamaddi village in Khanna to protest against the state government’s proposal to set up land banks in Punjab villages for boosting industry. 

LIP leaders also fixed flags on panchayat land in different villages and said the government should consider it as a ‘stay order’ by villagers. The leaders also appealed the panchayats not to approve any resolution in this regard.  LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains said the government was trying to sell the land to industrialists. “The LIP will not allow any industrial houses to take possession of these lands,” he added.

‘Will file contempt plea in HC’

Bains said in 2012, the Punjab and Haryana HC had asked the government to review the cases wherein the panchayat land was sold, but nothing has been done in this regard.

He said they would also move Supreme Court if needed.

