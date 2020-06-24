Baltana woman tests positive in Mohali, tally now 227

cities

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:33 IST

A 25-year-old woman from Baltana in Zirakpur was confirmed as the 227th Covid-19 patient in Mohali on Wednesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patient had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Of the 227 patients in the district, 171 have recovered and three have died, leaving 53 active patients.

Muzaffarnagar man dies at Dera Bassi hospital

A 67-year-old man hailing from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh succumbed to Covid-19 at Indus International Hospital in Dera Bassi on Wednesday.

Dr Singh said the patient was referred to Dera Bassi by a private hospital in Muzaffarnagar due to severe lung infection on June 21. He later tested positive for Covid-19 and died on Wednesday.

“We have sent the body to Muzaffarnagar following proper protocol. This death will not be counted in Mohali district,” he said.