Bengaluru hospital placed order for masks, cheated

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 19:44 IST

The Taloja police have registered a case against an unknown person for cheating a Bengaluru hospital. Last week, a man called up the hospital claiming to be calling from a firm in Taloja which manufactures personal protective equipment (PPE), including N-95 masks. The hospital placed an order for around 100 masks and made an online payment of Rs7,500. Later, when a hospital employee called the company’s helpline number, he learnt the company has not accepted any such order. “We have registered a case under sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act,” said Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector at Taloja police station.