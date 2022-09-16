Parents protest over inaction as three minor girls remain missing for nine days: Report

Three minor girls who went missing in Karnataka capital Bengaluru 10 days ago continue to remain untraceable. Their parents are now staging protests over the issue. The city police is yet to come up with any concrete lead on the missing girls.

The girls -- all of them in their teens -- went missing on September 6 after attending their classes at St. Joseph's Convent High Primary School located on Bengaluru's Promenade road.

According to statements from their parents, the children did not return home after school. No other leads have been found as of yet. The Bengaluru Police has registered a case and formed several teams to track them.

A report by Republic World said the parents visited the school to meet with the principal, but were denied entry by the security guard, who closed the gates on them. This led them to stage a protest outside the school on Wednesday.

Police from the Pulikeshi nagar station arrived at the spot and took control of the situation, calming down the crowd, the report added.

