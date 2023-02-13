14th Aero India to begin today, traffic advisory for Bengaluru issued

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, officials said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In view of the event, from February 13 to 17, the Bengaluru Police released a traffic advisory to avoid congestion in the capital city.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”.

The event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies. It will also showcase the country’s progress in design leadership, growth in the UAVs sector, defence space and futuristic technologies, the PMO stated.

“In view of the inauguration, the elevated road on Bellary Road from Esteem Mall will be closed for all types of vehicles between 8.00 am to 11.30 a.m. on Monday. Only vehicles with valid vehicle pass for Aero India Show are allowed,” traffic officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commuters going towards the airport are expected to take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side. People going to KIAL may take alternate roads from Hennur Junction to reach the International Airport.

“Traffic Advisory for Aero India 2023 starting from Feb 13 to Feb 17. People going towards Airport shall take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and Shall take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side,” Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) North Division, said, sharing the release on Twitter.

Commissioner of the Bengaluru Police, Pratap Reddy, asked people to follow advisories and avoid congestion. “#AeroIndia 2023 - Follow the @blrcitytraffic advisories through the week, plan & avoid congestion/delays. To begin with, avoid HAL Airport Road - Trinity Circle - Raj Bhavan today (12/2/23) between 7-9 pm. @DgpKarnataka,” he said on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, during the full-dress rehearsal of the Aero India show, massive traffic congestion was seen around Yelahanka. The nearly 20-km stretch between Bengaluru city to Yelahanka Airforce station saw traffic jams, as commuters expressed fear over the congestion during the actual event.

Bengaluru Traffic Police took to Twitter and asked commuters to use alternate roads to reach the airport.

“Due to Aero India Rehearsal traffic pile on Airport road near Yelahanka. Kindly use Bagalur - Hennur road to reach Airport,” it said.

Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in the event. The programme will promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), the PMO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

Apart from aerobatic performances, there will also be discussions and seminars during the show. Aviation companies and component manufacturers will also display their products during the show.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the aerospace and defence industries’ ‘CEOs Round Table’ on February 13. The platform with the theme “Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries” is expected to lay the foundation of a robust interaction between the industry partners and government to give thrust to the ‘Make-in India’ campaign, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}