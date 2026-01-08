26-year-old engineer falls to death from 16th floor Bengaluru apartment

A 26-year-old man who had recently returned to India after completing his studies in electronic engineering abroad died in Bengaluru on Wednesday in what police believe was a fall from the 16th floor of a residential complex. Recently returned from studies abroad, the deceased man's family revealed he struggled with schizophrenia. (REUTERS)

The deceased, identified as Nikshap, had been staying with his parents at Prince Town Apartments in the Shettihalli area of the city, according to police officials, said a report by the NDTV.

His father, Kishore, said Nikshap spoke to him over the phone at around 5 am, telling him he would be home shortly. A few hours later, at about 8:30 am, the family received a call from Ravi, the apartment association’s president, asking them to come downstairs immediately.

When they reached the ground floor, they found that their son had fallen from the 16th floor and died, the report said.

Personnel from the Bagalagunte Police Station arrived at the scene and registered a case. Authorities said they are examining the events that led to the incident.

Police also noted that the family informed them that Nikshap had been undergoing treatment for schizophrenia for several years. The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290; Sahai Helpline: 080 2549 7777; Cadambams: 096111 94949; and iCALL: 9152987821)

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.