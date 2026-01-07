Woman drowns twin sons in water sump, then dies by suicide near Bengaluru: Report

A young woman and her two five-year-old twin boys were found dead inside a water sump at their rented residence in Singanahalli Colony near Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, police officials confirmed. Police suspect a tragic turn of events leading to the woman taking the extreme step, prompting an investigation.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old S Vijayalakshmi and her sons, S Chetan and S Chaitanya.

Investigators believe the woman may have thrown her children into the sump before taking her own life, said a report by The Times of India. The incident came to light at around 6:30 pm when her husband, Sampath Kumar, who works at a factory, returned home and found the house unusually silent.

According to police, a neighbour noticed water spilling out from the sealed sump and alerted the family. When the lid was opened, Vijayalakshmi’s body was seen inside. A subsequent search by police teams led to the recovery of the bodies of the two children.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

In a recent similar case, a 23-year-old Dalit medical intern at the Government Medical College in Telangana’s Siddipet district was found dead in an apparent suicide, with police stating that she was deeply upset after a senior resident doctor allegedly went back on a promise to marry her because of her caste.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290; Sahai Helpline: 080 2549 7777; Cadambams: 096111 94949; and iCALL: 9152987821)

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.