Telangana Dalit intern doctor dies by suicide after marriage promise broken by man citing caste

A 23-year-old Dalit intern doctor at the Government Medical College in Siddipet district in Telangana allegedly took her own life after being distressed over a broken promise of marriage by a senior resident doctor, police officials said. The intern's suicide is linked to the withdrawal of a marriage proposal by a senior doctor.

According to investigators, the young woman was deeply affected after the doctor, who had earlier assured her of marriage, later withdrew from the commitment, reportedly citing caste-related reasons, according to a report by news agency PTI. On January 3, while staying at the medical college hostel, she allegedly injected herself with a herbicide, after which she lost consciousness. Her roommates immediately rushed her to a hospital in Siddipet, from where she was later shifted to a government hospital in Hyderabad. Despite medical treatment, she succumbed in the early hours of January 4, police said.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s sister, authorities registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused has since been taken into custody, officials confirmed, as per the report.

The deceased hailed from a financially disadvantaged family in Jogulamba-Gadwal district. She had studied at a social welfare school before securing admission to the MBBS programme at the Government Medical College in Siddipet in 2020. Police said she was known for her strong academic performance as well as her involvement in sports and games. Her parents are daily-wage labourers, while her elder sister works as a software engineer.

Police stated that during her internship at the Siddipet medical college, she became acquainted with the accused in July last year. While he initially promised to marry her, he later declined to do so, allegedly referring to caste differences, which police believe pushed her into taking the drastic step. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)