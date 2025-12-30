BJP against PDA, ‘openly disregards’ reservation: Akhilesh

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that BJP members were corrupt and “openly disregarded” the reservation system provided under the Constitution. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Filer)

In a statement, Yadav accused the BJP of being opposed to the PDA -- Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities) -- and of deliberately depriving them of their constitutional reservation rights. He alleged that the BJP viewed OBCs, Dalits, minorities and women as second-class citizens.

“The venom of discrimination that fills the minds of the dominant BJP members manifests itself at times in violence, exploitation, oppression, and untouchability against the PDA, and other times in the despicable form of denying reservation or attempting to ‘purify’ it with Gangajal,” he added.

The SP chief said the Constitution and reservation could be saved only if the BJP was removed from power.

Alleging betrayal of all sections of society, including backward classes and Dalits, Akhilesh said the BJP was unwilling to grant rights and entitlements guaranteed under the Constitution.

“The BJP has committed injustice against everyone. Jobs are not on the BJP government’s agenda, and certainly not for the PDA community. The BJP government does not send an advocate to the Supreme Court in the 69,000 teacher recruitment scam case even as hearings are deliberately postponed. The PDA community has understood the BJP’s tactics,” Akhilesh said, adding that they would unite and dislodge the BJP from power in 2027, putting an end to its arrogance.