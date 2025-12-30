Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

BJP against PDA, ‘openly disregards’ reservation: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 08:49 pm IST

In a statement, Yadav accused the BJP of being opposed to the PDA -- Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities) -- and of deliberately depriving them of their constitutional reservation rights. He alleged that the BJP viewed OBCs, Dalits, minorities and women as second-class citizens.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that BJP members were corrupt and “openly disregarded” the reservation system provided under the Constitution.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Filer)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Filer)

In a statement, Yadav accused the BJP of being opposed to the PDA -- Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities) -- and of deliberately depriving them of their constitutional reservation rights. He alleged that the BJP viewed OBCs, Dalits, minorities and women as second-class citizens.

“The venom of discrimination that fills the minds of the dominant BJP members manifests itself at times in violence, exploitation, oppression, and untouchability against the PDA, and other times in the despicable form of denying reservation or attempting to ‘purify’ it with Gangajal,” he added.

The SP chief said the Constitution and reservation could be saved only if the BJP was removed from power.

Alleging betrayal of all sections of society, including backward classes and Dalits, Akhilesh said the BJP was unwilling to grant rights and entitlements guaranteed under the Constitution.

“The BJP has committed injustice against everyone. Jobs are not on the BJP government’s agenda, and certainly not for the PDA community. The BJP government does not send an advocate to the Supreme Court in the 69,000 teacher recruitment scam case even as hearings are deliberately postponed. The PDA community has understood the BJP’s tactics,” Akhilesh said, adding that they would unite and dislodge the BJP from power in 2027, putting an end to its arrogance.

News / Cities / Lucknow / BJP against PDA, ‘openly disregards’ reservation: Akhilesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of corruption and neglecting constitutional reservations for backward classes, Dalits, and minorities, claiming they view these groups as second-class citizens. He criticized the BJP for failing to address job needs and for betraying societal rights, asserting that the community will unite to remove the BJP from power in 2027.