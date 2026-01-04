Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured a fair probe to the family of the 19-year-old Dalit student who died during treatment on December 26 after she allegedly faced sexual harassment and ragging at a government college. Himachal student death: CM talks to bereaved family, pledges fair probe

Speaking to the family members over the phone on Saturday night, he underscored the state's unwavering stance against harassment and injustice and assured all possible help, a statement said on Sunday.

The Himachal CM assured the family that the state government was committed to a transparent, rigorous, and time-bound investigation. He reaffirmed that the government stands in complete solidarity with the family and will ensure that all those responsible are held accountable under the law.

The state government on Saturday suspended Assistant Professor Ashok Kumar of the Government College, Dharamshala, in connection with the matter.

The decision was taken after an FIR was registered for sexual harassment against him.

In his complaint, the student's father alleged that his daughter was beaten by three seniors on September 18, 2025, while the college professor indulged in obscene acts with her.

A video of the girl surfaced on social media in which she accused the professor of mentally harassing her, committing indecent acts, and intimidating her when she protested against his behaviour.

Her father alleged that following these incidents, his daughter went into severe mental stress, leading to a rapid deterioration in her health. She died during treatment on December 26, the complainant said.

Besides the sexual harassment case against the professor, the three female students have also been booked for voluntarily causing hurt and common intention under Section 115 and 3 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution Ragging Act 2009.

The University Grants Commission has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate the death of the student after the UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline registered a suo-motu complaint.

The National Commission for Women on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the case and sought an action-taken report from the Himachal Pradesh police within five days.

The National Commission for Women said it has sought a detailed Action Taken Report from state authorities within five days. The Himachal Scheduled Caste Commission and the state women's commission have also sought a report in this regard from the Kangra Superintendent of Police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.