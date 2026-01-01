Politicos pay tribute at Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar, and several other political leaders on Thursday paid tributes at the ‘Jay Stambh’ (victory pillar) at Koregaon Bhima on the 208th anniversary of the historic battle. Every year on January 1, lakhs of people, particularly from Dalit communities, gather at the memorial to commemorate the 1818 battle between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy. (HT PHOTO)

Every year on January 1, lakhs of people, particularly from Dalit communities, gather at the memorial to commemorate the 1818 battle between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy. The battle holds deep symbolic significance as it is seen as a moment of resistance against caste oppression, with Mahar soldiers fighting on the British side.

The memorial, located near Perne village on the Pune–Ahmednagar Road, saw elaborate security arrangements, including the deployment of additional police personnel and traffic diversions, to ensure the smooth movement of visitors.

Pawar lauded the district administration and police for the arrangements made to manage the large turnout and maintain law and order at the site.

The heightened security comes in the backdrop of the violence that erupted during the 200th anniversary celebrations on January 1, 2018, when clashes in and around Koregaon Bhima left one person dead and several others injured, triggering statewide protests and drawing national attention to the event.