Kerala man arrested for killing live-in partner with pressure cooker in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have apprehended a 27-year-old man for allegedly bludgeoning his 24-year-old live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker suspecting her of infidelity in their apartment located in the MICO Layout on Saturday evening.

Police said that the man has confessed to his crime, admitting that his suspicion of his partner becoming close to another man ignited his anger. (Sourced)

According to police, the accused, identified as Vaishnav, an engineering graduate, as well as his partner, Devi, hailed from the state of Kerala and they had been acquainted with each other for the past three years. They had been sharing a living space for the past two years.

Police said that the couple had been engaging in frequent disputes. “Vaishnav had some doubts about the deceased, and they fought over it. On Sunday, a fight happened again, and he hit the woman with a cooker. We have also arrested him, and the interrogation is going on,” CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police, South Bengaluru, said.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

Police said that the murder occurred after Devi’s sister, Krishna, attempted to mediate between the couple. The trio engaged in a discussion at Krishna’s residence earlier in the day. However, tensions escalated once again when Devi and Vaishnav returned to their apartment. A heated argument ensued, resulting in Vaishnav allegedly attacking Devi’s head repeatedly with a pressure cooker, police said.

As her calls to both Devi and Vaishnav went unanswered, a concerned Krishna visited their residence around 4pm. but only to find Devi’s lifeless body. She immediately contacted the authorities. The Bengaluru police said the accused had been evading capture since the murder but was ultimately apprehended on Sunday.

