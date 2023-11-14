28 people suffer eye injuries in firecracker incidents in Bengaluru on Diwali

Karnataka capital Bengaluru saw a surge in eye-related injuries on Sunday in the midst of Diwali festival celebrations. As many as 28 people suffered eye injuries ranging from serious to minor in separate firecracker-related incidents in the city, according to news agency ANI.

Diwali celebrations. (Santosh Kumar/HT/Image for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 22 eye-injury cases were reported at the Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital alone, while four were reported at Minto Eye Hospital, and two at the Shankara Eye Hospital. 10 people had “serious” eye injuries, while 12 suffered “minor” ones out of the total 22 at Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital, the agency said. Out of the four cases at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, two were major injuries. Most of the patients suffered these eye injuries while watching fireworks.

READ | Toxic air worsens in Delhi as Diwali night triggers alarming AQI levels for the week

The chairman of Narayana Health, Dr Rohit Shetty, spoke to reporters and said, “Four of the injured were children. Ninety per cent of the injured were watching the fireworks and were returning home when the incident happened."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Authorities had put a ban on bursting of crackers before 8pm in the evening and after 10pm at night, allowing a two-hour window for firecrackers. However, residents of Bengaluru were seen bursting crackers late into the night, officials said.

READ | Post-Diwali, Pune’s air quality turns “very poor”

In a bid to ensure a safe Deepawali this year, the Karnataka pollution control board had also put a ban on “non-green” firecrackers. Authorities had placed measures to ensure a safe and eco-friendly festival in the backdrop of a tragedy in Attibele recently, wherein as many as 17 lost their lives when a cracker go-down caught fire.

(With inputs from ANI)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!