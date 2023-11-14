Post-Diwali, Pune’s air quality turns “very poor”

The city’s air turned “very poor” early Monday morning, hours after citizens celebrated Diwali with fireworks. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Pune stood at 301 on Monday which was far higher than pre-Diwali when it was 73 on Saturday. Firecrackers burst at Market Yard. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT)

At least eight of 10 SAFAR- IITM air quality monitoring stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded “very poor” air quality.

As per the data, the PM 2.5 level in Pune was recorded as 156 micrograms per cubic metre (g/m3), while the PM 10 level was recorded as 231 micrograms per cubic meter (g/m3).

BS Murthy, project director, SAFAR - IITM, “On the day before Lakshmi poojan the air quality across the city was at a satisfactory level. Considering the 50 % additional fire racket emission, we have issued a forecast about the moderate level of air quality on Lakshmi pooja. However, the emission was much higher than the expected limit resulting in higher air pollution. Hence the city experienced very poor air quality since the early morning hours on November 13.”

Firecrackers busted on Diwali significantly contributed to air pollution that already existed in the atmosphere, said experts.

According to Safar, AQI in Pune was higher than the AQI in Mumbai which was 244.

Also, Bhosari station recorded the highest air pollution with a PM 2.5 level of 419 and a PM10 level of 329 micrograms per cubic meter (g/m3). The pollutant level is much higher than the prescribed limit by the Central Pollution Control Board ( CPCB) which is 60 micrograms per cubic meter (g/m3).

At least, seven other areas including Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Nigdi, Bhumkar Chowk, Alandi, Hadapsar and Pashan, recorded poor air quality with PM 2.5 levels over 300 micrograms per cubic meter (g/m3). The PM 10 level was fairly higher than the standard limit in these areas.

Meanwhile, the Kothrud and Katraj areas recorded moderate air quality, and although the pollutant level in these areas was higher than the standard limit, compared to other areas, it was on a lower level.

