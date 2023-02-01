Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3-year-old toddler raped, murdered in Bengaluru; accused arrested: Report

Published on Feb 01, 2023 04:40 PM IST

The accused was in a relationship with the toddler's mother for over an year and committed the crime when she was not at home.

The shocking crime took place in the Kamakshipalya police station limits. (HT File)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Bengaluru on Monday by her mother's boyfriend, who has been arrested by police from the city's Kamakshipalya area. The girl's mother - who works at a garment factory - was a single and lived alone with her daughter; she had been in a relationship with the accused for over a year, according to broadcaster NDTV.

The accused allegedly raped and murdered the girl while the mother was not at home. One report - which Hindustan Times cannot verify - claimed he was under the influence of marijuana.

He reportedly confessed to his crime when interrogated by police.

A case has been filed against the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

In another shocking incident, a man killed a 28-year-old woman - she was stabbed while on a busy road and then died by suicide after consuming poison. The incident was caught on CCTV.

bengaluru minor raped rape minor's rape and murder
