3-year-old toddler raped, murdered in Bengaluru; accused arrested: Report

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Bengaluru on Monday by her mother's boyfriend, who has been arrested by police from the city's Kamakshipalya area. The girl's mother - who works at a garment factory - was a single and lived alone with her daughter; she had been in a relationship with the accused for over a year, according to broadcaster NDTV.

The accused allegedly raped and murdered the girl while the mother was not at home. One report - which Hindustan Times cannot verify - claimed he was under the influence of marijuana.

He reportedly confessed to his crime when interrogated by police.

A case has been filed against the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

