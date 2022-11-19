Bengaluru students booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans, probe on

Students of a private college in Bengaluru were detained by police for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a cultural event on Thursday. When questioned by cops, they said they raised the slogans ‘for fun’, news agency PTI reported.

The students shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at their college's cultural programme, after which other students took offence and asked them to say ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Karnataka Mate’ instead and apologise. Other on-lookers made videos of the incident and circulated them, which quickly went viral on the internet.

The students, three of them, have been identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya Ravichandra, in a report published by the Deccan Herald.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered with the Marathahalli police station against the trio, under sections 153 and 505 (1) B, which charge people for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, and with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public.

While Hindustan Times could not verify the video independently, all three of the accused students have been released on station bail. The three studied at an engineering college and the incident happened at a college fest, reports said.

Further investigation is on by the police and details are underway.