Home / Bengaluru / Plea in Karnataka High Court to transfer case of Amulya Leona who raised pro-Pakistan slogans to NIA

Plea in Karnataka High Court to transfer case of Amulya Leona who raised pro-Pakistan slogans to NIA

The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Raghu, blamed the probe team for not filing chargesheet on time and suggested the state government to approach the higher court against bail granted to Amulya Leona.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Bengaluru
On June 11, Amulya Leona was granted conditional bail by the Bengaluru civil court.
A petition has been filed in Karnataka High Court to transfer Amulya Leona case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). She raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally on February 20 at Freedom Park.

The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Raghu, blamed the probe team for not filing chargesheet on time and suggested the state government to approach the higher court against bail granted to Amulya Leona.On June 11, she was granted conditional bail by the Bengaluru civil court.She was charged with sedition for her actions in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The court granted bail after hearing the bail application. Amulya’s advocate on behalf of the petitioner said, “the petitioner is just a 19-year-old lady and she is studying in a private college in the Bengaluru. She shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ but she never mentioned Pakistan as her country.” (ANI)

