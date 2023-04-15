‘4-5 sitting BJP MLAs are in touch with us’: Karnataka NCP president N Hari

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is all set to enter Karnataka politics as it announced that the party will be fielding candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls. NCP state president N Hari also announced that around four to five BJP sitting MLAs are in touch with the party.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, N Hari said, “We will soon be finalizing tickets for Karnataka assembly polls. So many leaders who quit BJP are looking at NCP because of our ideology. We will give tickets to such candidates.” Hari also said that a few sitting BJP MLAs are in touch with the NCP party. “Around four to five MLAs of BJP are in touch with, and we are expecting them to join soon. A former mayor of Bengaluru city is also likely to join the NCP. We will reveal our action plan soon for Karnataka assembly polls,” added N Hari.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is also holding a meeting with the party leaders on Saturday and is likely to release their list of candidates soon. Sharad Pawar also met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi on Friday and discussed the assembly polls in the state.

“As we have decided to fight all the upcoming elections, we also seek to contest as many seats as we can to get the desired number of seats and voting percentage in other states and restore our national status,” said a source from the party.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.