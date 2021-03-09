IND USA
Raghu Dixit gives newbies in Bengaluru, his top five picks to do when in the city.
5 Things to do in Bengaluru: Raghu Dixit style

Drive to Nandi Hills, go pub hopping and more! Raghu Dixit is here to help you out with his ready reckoner on what not to miss when in Namma Bengaluru.
By Mallika Bhagat, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Raghu Dixit loves Bengaluru like no other. Having been in the city for the last 25 years, the singer says it holds a special place for him. “I’ve travelled the world, and everywhere musicians celebrate life. I believe the tapestry of a city can change only through art and artists and our culture is truly becoming global and Bengaluru is taking the lead in that,” he says.

So, if you are new to the city and need a reliable guide, Raghu Dixit is here to help you out with his ready reckoner on what not to miss when in Bengaluru!

Hog at VV Puram Food street

Food is really versatile - it has the best of experimental and traditional food, all-in-one place. From dosas to bakery products, juices and chaat centres, there is something for everyone. Also a lot of seasonal festivals happen at the street, where a particular food is incorporated into every dish. So if you have a group of friends who’d like to chill, this is the place to be!

Jogging at Cubbon Park

It is beautiful and incredibly needed in a city like Bengaluru, where you want relief from the fast paced life. Plus, when you regularly go to a park, you build a community, meet new people, make plans with them. So this place is a favourite among Bangaloreans when they want to catch a breath of fresh air.

Catch the sunset at Nandi Hills

It’s a classic Bengaluru thing to do for non-Bangaloreans! It’s ideal since it is close to the city and yet it is far away to let you get away from the hustle bustle of the Capital. The sunrise there is glorious! You have bike, trekking groups that travel to Nandi hills. And there are lovely places enroute as well, so it is a good trip.

Take part in open mic busking experience on Church Street

It is now a pedestrian only street and on weekends, musicians and artists perform and even sell their stuff there. I performed there with my entire band one weekend there; we stood on a platform and performed for an hour, it was such a liberating experience. Earlier people did not respect musicians singing on the street; Bengaluru and this entire street is changing that narrative and bringing dignity back to street performances, which musicians across the world are already doing. I don’t think that’s an experience you can get anywhere else but here!

Pub hopping for the best hand crafted drinks

I’m so proud of Bengaluru’s hand crafted beers! There are plenty of places in the city that serve amazing food and experiences for people who are new to town. From Bangalore Pub Exchange at MG Road to Geist Brewing Factory at Old Madras Road, there are many options to choose from.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

