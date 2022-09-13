A plan linked to Bengaluru Outer Ring Road with an eye on civic issues

In a meeting with the Karnataka government, the ORRCA (Outer Ring Road Companies Association) has proposed a special municipal zone for the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru to address civic issues in the area.

The association has even suggested a clear five-year plan to transform the IT corridor into a global technology hub. A letter released by the ORRCA read: “Development of the Outer Ring Road has been neglected for the last several years and with no clear road map and execution strategy. ORRCA therefore proposes that this 17 km stretch be declared as a special municipal zone. (sic)".

In the proposed plan, the ORRCA has divided short term, medium term and long term actions that are expected from the government. The short term action plans include the completion of arterial roads around the Outer Ring Road and even deploying additional traffic police in the area for smooth flow of traffic.

Zero tolerance policy for encroachments and comprehensive management of lakes are included in the medium term action plan.

In the long term action plan, ORRCA addressed issues like funding for world class IT corridors and public private partnerships that highlight Bengaluru on the world map.

Earlier, the association wrote a special letter to the chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai and requested his government to fix the civic menace linked to the ORR stretch. The association claimed a loss of ₹225 crore, collectively on August 30 when many employees were stuck on their way to the workplaces for almost five hours.

