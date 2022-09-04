Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 225 crore loss in B'luru IT firms as employees stuck in traffic for 5 hours

225 crore loss in B'luru IT firms as employees stuck in traffic for 5 hours

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 01:07 PM IST

The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if the situation remains the same.

The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if traffic congestion remains the same. (File photo)&nbsp;
The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if traffic congestion remains the same. (File photo) 
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Bengaluru IT companies suffered a lost of 225 crore on August 30 as their employees were stuck in the traffic for around five hours, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association has written to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The poor infrastructure of the ORR has now reached a crisis level, they said in the letter. “It is estimated that over a half a million people are employed on the Outer Ring Road stretch, starting from Krishnarajapuram to the Central Silk Board area in Bengaluru. The 17 km stretch is also providing direct and indirect employment to over a million people and has a great contribution to the economy of the state. It is appalling that there is no focus on the development of infrastructure in this particular area. The recent collapse of Bengaluru’s infrastructure is now a global concern and is also questions the growth of the city," it said.

The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if the situation remains the same.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the flood-affected areas in Outer Ring Road of Bengaluru and assured to fix all the civic issues soon. He has even ordered the officials to remove properties and encroachments blocking storm water drains in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
bengaluru
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Representative image: It has been reported that one of the three trackers and three of the six porters have reached Chitkul.

    1 dead, 5 stranded in Chhitkul while trekking in Uttarakhand

    Five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded on Saturday in Chhitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur while trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Himachal. The Disaster Management authority of Himachal Pradesh has confirmed the death of one trekker. It has been reported that one of the three trackers and three of the six porters have reached Chitkul.

  • Gorakhpur, the home town of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will now have 80 wards.

    ‘Muslim-sounding’ names of Gorakhpur wards changed. Miya is Maya, Ali is Arya

    A draft delimitation order issued by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has changed "Muslim-sounding names" of around a dozen wards, prompting a sharp reaction from leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Samajwadi Party leader and Ismailpur corporator Shahab Ansari charged that changing of names is an attempt at polarisation. Congress leader Talat Aziz termed the name-changing exercise as a waste of money. Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal said new names evoke the feeling of pride.

  • A woman Congress worker and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali engage in a war of words over land encroachment.

    'Did I rape her?' BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's shocker after his viral video

    Karnataka's BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali has once again put his foot in his mouth after he kind of defended his 'misbehaviour' with a woman and asked why it became an issue. "What did I do? Did I rape her?" he asked in another shocker after his video of making abusing a woman went viral drawing flak. On Saturday, Aravind Limbavali visited the flood-affected and waterlogged areas in Whitefield of Bengaluru.

  • Chitkara University has set up a ‘sustainable smart city research lab’ with the support of the National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan (HT PHOTO)

    Sustainable smart city research lab inaugurated at Chitkara University

    Chitkara University has set up a 'sustainable smart city research lab' with the support of the National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan. There is a definitive plan to deploy at least one application for at least one city of India, for which project coordinators have chosen Chandigarh. Speaking on the occasion, pro chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Chitkara University reiterated her commitment toward areas of research that benefit humanity.

  • However, the bird’s presence has ebbed from one frequently encountered. It is not that the hoopoe’s decline has evidenced itself in hundreds of bodies strewn around like that of diclofenac-poisoned vultures (PHOTO: RAVI VISWANADHA)

    Wildbuzz | Who heeds the hoopoe’s call

    A hoopoe charmed viewers with its habit of digging soft ground systematically with a 'chimta' or forceps-like bill, as if searching the earth for a lost, buried treasure. When the hoopoe rendered a soft, musical hoo-po-po call, it entranced the ear and spawned transcriptions of the vocalisation. Many hoopoe names in cultures across the world take from its idiosyncratic call. However, the bird's presence has ebbed from one frequently encountered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out