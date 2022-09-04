225 crore loss in B'luru IT firms as employees stuck in traffic for 5 hours

Bengaluru IT companies suffered a lost of ₹225 crore on August 30 as their employees were stuck in the traffic for around five hours, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association has written to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The poor infrastructure of the ORR has now reached a crisis level, they said in the letter. “It is estimated that over a half a million people are employed on the Outer Ring Road stretch, starting from Krishnarajapuram to the Central Silk Board area in Bengaluru. The 17 km stretch is also providing direct and indirect employment to over a million people and has a great contribution to the economy of the state. It is appalling that there is no focus on the development of infrastructure in this particular area. The recent collapse of Bengaluru’s infrastructure is now a global concern and is also questions the growth of the city," it said.

The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if the situation remains the same.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the flood-affected areas in Outer Ring Road of Bengaluru and assured to fix all the civic issues soon. He has even ordered the officials to remove properties and encroachments blocking storm water drains in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON