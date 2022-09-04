₹225 crore loss in B'luru IT firms as employees stuck in traffic for 5 hours
The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if the situation remains the same.
Bengaluru IT companies suffered a lost of ₹225 crore on August 30 as their employees were stuck in the traffic for around five hours, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association has written to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The poor infrastructure of the ORR has now reached a crisis level, they said in the letter. “It is estimated that over a half a million people are employed on the Outer Ring Road stretch, starting from Krishnarajapuram to the Central Silk Board area in Bengaluru. The 17 km stretch is also providing direct and indirect employment to over a million people and has a great contribution to the economy of the state. It is appalling that there is no focus on the development of infrastructure in this particular area. The recent collapse of Bengaluru’s infrastructure is now a global concern and is also questions the growth of the city," it said.
The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if the situation remains the same.
Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the flood-affected areas in Outer Ring Road of Bengaluru and assured to fix all the civic issues soon. He has even ordered the officials to remove properties and encroachments blocking storm water drains in the city.
-
1 dead, 5 stranded in Chhitkul while trekking in Uttarakhand
Five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded on Saturday in Chhitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur while trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Himachal. The Disaster Management authority of Himachal Pradesh has confirmed the death of one trekker. It has been reported that one of the three trackers and three of the six porters have reached Chitkul.
-
‘Muslim-sounding’ names of Gorakhpur wards changed. Miya is Maya, Ali is Arya
A draft delimitation order issued by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has changed "Muslim-sounding names" of around a dozen wards, prompting a sharp reaction from leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Samajwadi Party leader and Ismailpur corporator Shahab Ansari charged that changing of names is an attempt at polarisation. Congress leader Talat Aziz termed the name-changing exercise as a waste of money. Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal said new names evoke the feeling of pride.
-
'Did I rape her?' BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's shocker after his viral video
Karnataka's BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali has once again put his foot in his mouth after he kind of defended his 'misbehaviour' with a woman and asked why it became an issue. "What did I do? Did I rape her?" he asked in another shocker after his video of making abusing a woman went viral drawing flak. On Saturday, Aravind Limbavali visited the flood-affected and waterlogged areas in Whitefield of Bengaluru.
-
Sustainable smart city research lab inaugurated at Chitkara University
Chitkara University has set up a 'sustainable smart city research lab' with the support of the National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan. There is a definitive plan to deploy at least one application for at least one city of India, for which project coordinators have chosen Chandigarh. Speaking on the occasion, pro chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Chitkara University reiterated her commitment toward areas of research that benefit humanity.
-
Wildbuzz | Who heeds the hoopoe’s call
A hoopoe charmed viewers with its habit of digging soft ground systematically with a 'chimta' or forceps-like bill, as if searching the earth for a lost, buried treasure. When the hoopoe rendered a soft, musical hoo-po-po call, it entranced the ear and spawned transcriptions of the vocalisation. Many hoopoe names in cultures across the world take from its idiosyncratic call. However, the bird's presence has ebbed from one frequently encountered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics