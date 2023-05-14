Shwetha Srivatsav: If you’re a mum, the industry makes you feel you are not fit for lead roles

Actor Shwetha Srivatsav is all set to celebrate Mother’s Day tomorrow (May 14) with her five-year-old daughter, Ashmitha. “Although my daughter doesn’t understand Mother’s Day fully, she’s very excited to celebrate it. She woke up last week and asked if it was Mother’s Day already so she could give me a surprise gift. It feels great to see her excited for the day. She’s planning on giving me a painting she made,” she says.

(L-R) An old photo of Ashmitha, Shwetha Srivatsav and her mother Vinodini Krishnappa

The 36-year-old feels becoming a mum teaches you a lot: “Motherhood comes in many forms and it’s a beautiful relationship that needs to be celebrated and appreciated. The selflessness and love of a mother should be celebrated throughout the year. Back in the day, motherhood was synonymous with taking care of the family and raising children. However, things are different now. Even after becoming a mum, I have a career that is equally important to me.”

Speaking about breaking stereotypes, Srivatsav adds, “Our industry makes us feel like we’re not fit for lead roles anymore. However, being a mother teaches you a lot. You gain patience, adopt the ability to multi-task and so much more. I’ve done three films after becoming a mother and played the lead in two of them. Mothers should believe in themselves. We have a special power in us.”

Srivatsav further talks about her perception of Mother’s Day and how it has changed over the years. “Before I became a mother, I would celebrate the day by appreciating my mother’s responsibilities and her love towards the family. Once I became one, I understood the other side of it. It is important to keep in mind that mothers are individuals with their own sets of needs. I always urge my mum (Vinodini Krishnappa) to make time for herself and look after her mental and physical health,” says the Raghavendra Stores actor.

She adds, “My mum is someone who doesn’t step out of the house much and is very comfortable in her own space. For Mother’s Day, I’ll be gifting her a spa treatment. I’ll also cook her favourite food. She loves the vegetable pulav I make.”

