Advocate murdered in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, miscreants still at large

In a shocking incident, an advocate was murdered in Kalaburagi city, Karnataka, on Thursday, said the police.

The commissioner said that the reason for the advocate's murder has yet to be ascertained. (HT File)

The advocate identified as Irran Gowda was killed by miscreants when he was on his way to his office in the basement of his apartment in the university police station limit of Kalaburagi city, said police, adding that the miscreants are still at large.

"Today morning, he (Irran Gowda) was about to go to his office. On the way, some miscreants attacked him and he was murdered in the basement of the apartment. In this regard, we are going to register an FIR," R Chethan, City Police Commissioner Kalaburagi told ANI.

The commissioner said that the police have formed two teams to nab the accused. He said that the reason for the advocate's murder has yet to be ascertained.

"We have yet to ascertain the reason behind his murder. We are collecting the information from the victim's family and friends," Chethan said.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi lawyers staged a protest at SVP Chowk in the city, demanding swift action against the culprits. (ANI)