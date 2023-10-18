After tunnels, DCM DK Shivakumar proposes 250-metre-tall Skydeck in Bengaluru | Watch video

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday proposed a Skydeck project in Bengaluru after the tunnel network he previously vouched for to ease traffic issues in the city. This Skydeck project is being seen as an infrastructural wonder, as it will be the highest viewing tower in the country, if built.

Shivakumar, who is also the minister for Bengaluru development, said the project was conceptualised by an Austrian firm, COOP HIMMELB(L)AU, in association with the World Design Organisation (WDO). He also directed officials to analyse the financial viability of the project and identify eight to 10 acres of land for the construction of the same. The Skydeck project is reportedly inspired from the structure of a banyan tree, and is set to be 250 metres tall.

He also shared a representational video of the project on social media site X, writing, “Reviewed the proposed Bengaluru Skydeck project plan, conceptualised by COOP HIMMELB(L)AU of Austria in association with the World Design Organisation (WDO), and which if implemented will be the highest viewing tower in the country. Directed the officials to assess the financial viability of the project in addition to identifying a suitable piece of 8-10 acres of land for its execution.”

The video showed the towering structure in daylight as well as night time, and grabbed eyeballs on the internet. Watch the awe inspiring video here:

DCM DK Shivakumar's previously proposed underground tunnel network project received mixed responses, with experts saying that the development of public transport and mass transit systems in Bengaluru will be more sustainable to end traffic congestions. The project, if constructed, would need an initial investment of ₹22,000 crore for phase 1 alone. Inspired by Singapore's tunnels, it will be a 99-kilometre-long project.

