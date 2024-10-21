Air India adds daily flights between Bengaluru and London starting October 27: Report

Air India is set to expand its international connectivity with the launch of daily, non-stop flights between Karnataka capital Bengaluru and London Heathrow, beginning on October 27. This move will connect London Heathrow to all three of Air India’s hubs in India and replace the existing Bengaluru-London Gatwick route, the News18 reported. The increased frequency will raise the current service from five weekly flights to a full seven days a week, offering more options for travelers between the two cities. This replaces the Gatwick route, utilizing Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and adding 3,584 seats weekly for enhanced travel flexibility. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)

The new non-stop flights will be operated using Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, designed for passenger comfort and efficiency. The aircraft will feature 18 flat-bed seats in Business Class, providing a premium experience for business travelers, along with 238 spacious seats in Economy Class, the report noted. With this change, the additional daily flights will add 3,584 seats per week on the Bengaluru-London route, giving passengers more flexibility in planning their trips.

Currently, Air India operates 31 weekly flights to London Heathrow from its other major hubs, Delhi and Mumbai. This new Bengaluru to Heathrow service further strengthens Air India’s presence on one of its most important international routes, the publication stated. In addition to the new Heathrow service, Air India will continue to operate 12 flights per week to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi.

The flight schedule for the new Bengaluru to London Heathrow route will see Flight AI133 departing from Bengaluru at 14:20 hours and arriving in London Heathrow at 19:30 hours. The return flight, AI132, will depart London Heathrow at 21:05 hours and arrive in Bengaluru at 12:20 hours the following day, the report added.

Bookings for these flights are now open through all channels, including Air India’s official website, mobile app, and authorized travel agents, offering more travel options to passengers, it further stated.