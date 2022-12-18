Video: Bengaluru family with pet denied to board Air India flight, blames pilot

A Bengaluru-based family's tweet went viral after it posted a video tagging Air India and alleged it was not allowed to board the flight with their pet dog despite having a boarding pass and following the airline rules. The family was travelling from Bengaluru to Amritsar via Delhi on flight AI 503 on Saturday, it said.

The video has gone viral on social media with many users sympathising with them and condemning Air India as an "anti-pet" airline.

Sachin Shenoy, who was travelling with his wife and daughter, claimed that they were heading for a 12-day vacation to Amritsar, Dharamshala and Dalhousie and were in touch with Air India officials about travel protocols for their pet dog – a poodle named Fluffy.

“Our pet weighs 4.2 kilos, with the bag she is hardly 5 kilos. As per the rules, she can fly inside the cabin. We got all the checks…certificates done. She was issued boarding by Air India today and then we waited for 4 hours…She (the pet) waited peacfully…without creating issues…she was petted by at least 250 people in the airport (lounge)…,” Shenoy narrated.

“Finally…the pilot, Captain Chopra denied entry to us, or that is what was told to us,” he said, adding that the flight appeared to be “overbooked” and that may be why they were refused to board.

“We were told to leave your pet and go...It is as good as leaving your kid and flying…Is this what travel in modern India has become,” he asked, expressing his displeasure.

Twitter demands action

The video was shared by many users, including journalists and prominent figures, who supported the family and sought action against Air India and the pilot. “Heavy fine on AI and deroster the Captain please,” said a user.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, too, shared the video, saying, “Air travel in India is a nightmare at the moment anyway, the last thing we need is temperamental pilots inconveniencing passengers on a whim! #fail @airindiain”

Air India responds

Responding to the clip, Air India said, “Sir, we love our furry friends as much as you do. Our Bengaluru Airport team had extended all support to ensure your Fluffy could fly with us on board.”

“Our laid-down Policy for the Carriage of Pets on Domestic Flights clearly mentions that “pet carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight,” the airline said, adding that the commander of the flight “was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet which is why he could not allow it to be carried in the cabin”.

The passenger replied to it saying the information was false and accused them of spreading lies. “This is false information, if this was the case your team would not have given her a boarding pass. We went through all the verification of the qualification of Fluffy's travel eligibility and fitness 4 hours before the flight. Please stop pedalling white lies,” he said.

Air India has offered a revalidation of the tickets for the entire journey on the next day as “a goodwill gesture”.

Air India is one of the few flights in India that says it allows passengers to carry their pet on flight, provided the terms and conditions match the description of the pet.