Aircraft mishap at Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru, one injured

A training aircraft toppled over during landing at the Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. One person sustained injuries while the other escaped unhurt, said police.

Cessna 185, a Tailwheel aircraft, belongs to a private flying institute and is used for skydiving. Cheryl Ann Stearns, an international skydiving champion, was on the aircraft and sustained minor injuries. She was rescued by the pilot.

Reports suggest the pilot spotted dogs and birds on the runway after landing and took immediate action that resulted in the aircraft overturning.

“As per the pilot’s statement, everything was fine till the touchdown. While the aircraft was rolling (on the runway), the pilot spotted dogs coming in the way. To avoid them, the pilot took evasive action that resulted in the aircraft toppling over. The DGCA is investigating the matter,” The Hindu quoted a source saying.

The pilot was on a practice run and Cheryl Ann Stearns was familiarising the pilot on a skydiving sortie, a report stated.

A local daily quoted eyewitnesses saying, Stearns, who is based in the US, guided the pilot on the technique of making a sky diving model. After getting off the plane and on board, those on the runway noticed a flock of birds and some dogs on the runway. The plane then lost control of the pilot and fell down.

The plane has suffered extensive damage due to the accident. The airline regulator, the Civil Aviation Directorate, had initiated an investigation on Sunday and it was learned that another team arrived to probe the accident on Monday.

