Amid Dasara celebrations preps, Mysuru gears up for traditional wrestling event

With Dasara round the corner, Karnataka’s Mysuru is gearing up for grand celebrations this year. On Sunday, pairing for iconic Nada Kusti, the traditional wrestling competition, began and many wrestlers from across the country showed up at the event. A senior wrestler is paired with a junior wrestler to compete against an opponent during the competitions.

According to local dailies, around 200 wrestlers from various garadi manes (wrestling houses) showed up at the event and they were paired with other wrestlers ahead of the competition. The wrestlers also participated in other events like mace swimming, stone throwing and even javelin throw.

Nada Kusti is a seven-day wrestling tournament that happens during the Dasara festival in Mysuru every year. Around 100 wrestlers from Mysuru alone participate in this tournament and it even draws many audiences to the wrestling ground as spectators. People who perform well in wrestling competitions are selected to perform in final event held during Dasara celebrations.

MP Pratapasimha, Mayor Sivakumar, DSP R Chetan, ASP BN Nandini and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T Deve Gowda were present at the pairing event of wrestling.

Tourists, not only from India, but also from across the globe visit the city to witness the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara celebrations. The elephants have already arrived in batches to Mysuru from Veeranahosahalli of Karnataka to march across the town as part of 'Gajapayana' during Dasara celebrations.

Meanwhile, president Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru on September 26.

