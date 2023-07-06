Amid heavy downpour, IMD issues red, orange & yellow alerts in Karnataka; Check areas

Rain continued to lash parts of Karnataka on Thursday, bringing life to a standstill as several areas saw flooding and inundation, even taking two lives in Dakshina Kannada district this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued red, orange and yellow alerts for various parts of the southern state on Wednesday, with schools, colleges and other educational institutions remaining closed in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the midst of heavy downpour.

Schools, colleges remained closed in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the midst of heavy downpour. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Mangaluru was one of the top wettest places in India on Thursday, recording 225 mm of rain. Other coastal cities, Karwar and Honnavar, also found themselves in the list of top 10 most wettest places in India on Thursday, witnessing 179 and 131 mm of rain, respectively, according to Skymet Weather.

The IMD also said the southwest monsoon was active over the state, with rainfall occurring at most places over coastal Karnataka and other interior parts. The department forecasted rain or thundershowers at most places over the state till Saturday.

The IMD also said heavy rain is expected over the following districts in Karnataka: Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Davanagere, Vijayanagara and Dharwad.

It even issued a thunderstorm warning till Saturday, saying that some isolated places in the state may receive showers along with lightning, with gusty winds reaching the speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. The IMD had announced a “red” alert for the Uttara Kannada district, an “orange” alert for the Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts, and a “yellow” alert for Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Davanagere and Vijayanagara districts.

It continued to predict one or two spells of light to moderate rain for Bengaluru city till the end of the week with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 27 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

