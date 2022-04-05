Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid row, Bengaluru top cop rules out random checks of local residents' phones
bengaluru news

Amid row, Bengaluru top cop rules out random checks of local residents’ phones

Bengaluru police commissioner statements come following complaints on social media that policemen were conducting random checks where they asked people to give them access to their mobile phones
Bengaluru police commissioner said action would be taken against policemen found checking phones, and the identity of those raising a complaint would be kept confidential. (Arunkumar Rao)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday said that policemen in the city will not search anyone’s phones without the required paperwork.

The statements come following complaints on social media that policemen were conducting random checks where they asked people to give them access to their mobile phones. Several complaints were raised on Twitter and other social media platforms over the last week.

“@BlrCityPolice (Bengaluru city police) strictly prohibits any Policeman from checking the mobile phone of any citizen under any pretext. If there is any such incident, please intimate 112 or inform the Commissioner of Police at 080-22942215,” Pant said in an official tweet.

He added that action would be taken against policemen found violating the order, and the identity of those raising a complaint would be kept confidential. The police commissioner said that in the event of such an incident occurring, citizens can submit the location and time of the incident, the three-digit Hoysala number and the vehicle number.

Several citizens complained of patrolling police stopping them on the pretext of random checks, seizing their phones and checking their messages and contacts. In one case, a social media user had complained that police had gone through the documents and photos on his phone. They also searched keywords like ‘pot’ and ‘ganja’.

“Without obtaining permission, no police official must inspect mobile phones. If such instances are seen happening, bring them to my attention,” Pant said, responding to this complaint.

Similar searches were conducted by Hyderabad police in October 2021. After the police action faced severe opposition, the Hyderabad police had said they had the right to conduct such searches. However, Bengaluru police have decided to discourage such actions from its officers.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that incidents of phone checking were reported since there was a special drive against drug dealers, and phones of those found suspicious were checked. The officer added that with the new orders from the city police chief, the drive has been suspended.

