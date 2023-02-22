Amit Shah to address public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka, and discuss strategy with senior BJP leaders on Thursday, seeking to give a fresh impetus to the party's preparations for the elections due by May.

Union home minister Amit Shah (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Cooperation Ministry formed to help farmers: Amit Shah

Shah would address a public meeting at Sandur in Ballari district and later visit Bengaluru, where he would take part in an interactive programme.

According to party sources, he would also hold a series of meetings with senior party functionaries including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on the election preparations.

READ | Amit Shah in Bengaluru, lauds ITBP soldiers

Sources said BJP general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh will also attend the meetings.