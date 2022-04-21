Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru: AAP will be a 0% government

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in Bengaluru on Thursday to give a message of “new age politics” to the people of Karnataka ahead of the assembly polls next year. He also attended a convention of farmers, women, youth and people from various sections of the society, on the invitation of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha chief Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in the city.

According to news agency ANI, at the convention, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “Four lakh students came from private schools to govt schools this year. The people of Delhi prefer government hospitals to private hospitals. Medical treatment for two crore people is free in Delhi. Earlier, there were power cuts for eight hours, now people get electricity supply for 24 hours with zero bills.”

"The Prime Minister made the CBI raid my residence, officials entered my bedroom but they couldn't find anything, eventually, PM gave me the certificate of 'imandaar' (honest) CM. Ours is an honest government, we made it in Delhi, then in Punjab, and now we will form a government in Karnataka," he said.

Reports said Karnataka farmer's leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of the Delhi CM at the Farmers’ convention which was held at the National College grounds from 11 a.m. onwards.

Taking a jibe at the Union government's controversial farmer laws, Kejriwal vouched to stand for farmers, saying that no one can question the power of a common man. “There was a severe shortfall in the dispensaries and hospitals of Delhi, now Delhi is home to some of the biggest hospitals in the country, where all medical care is free of cost.” he said.

“We are not good at politics, we are only good at service and work,” Kejriwal claimed. He also made the 40% commission remark, saying, "The government before the current one was a 20% government, and the government ruling now is a 40% government. But Delhi is a 0% government."

Former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who joined the AAP recently after his resignation as an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), also attended the convention.