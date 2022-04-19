Kejriwal to visit Bengaluru on April 21: Officials
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in the city on April 21, and will give a message of “new age politics” to the people of Karnataka, ahead of assembly polls next year, party leaders here said on Monday.
He will be attending a convention of farmers’, women, youth and people from various sections of the society, on the invitation of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha chief and farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar.
Kejriwal’s visit to the state comes as AAP is preparing to make its presence felt in Karnataka, during the 2023 Assembly polls.
AAP Karnataka Convener Prithvi Reddy said AAP is the platform for people who fight for farmers’ cause, and wants to get such people elected to Vidhana Soudha, to solve the issues faced by the farming community.
“It will be a historic day. So far farmers of the state have voted various parties to power, but have only obtained false promises and cheating in return. Farmers of the state have now decided to enter politics themselves and shape their future. After studying all the parties, they today feel that only AAP is working to solve issues after understanding the difficulties faced by the people,” he said.
Kejriwal will also be sharing insights on how common people can create a “revolution” that was created through AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and how it can be replicated in Karnataka, and about starting a “new age politics” of common people, he said, adding that several inductions into the party is likely to take place on the occasion.
Farmers’ convention will be held at the National College grounds on April 21 at 11 am.
Former IPS officer, Bhaskar Rao, who recently joined the AAP said, youth and progressive thinking people are waiting to hear Kejriwal’s message, as the state is preparing for “new age politics” that will be in sharp contrast to the money, muscle and caste powered political atmosphere that exist.
“AAP is giving a honest and corruption-free administration in Delhi and Punjab, such a government is required for the state too,” he added.
5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people
The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.
Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use
PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been putting out clarifications to gain the public's confidence. However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held
A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.
Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city. They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, 19, Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.
