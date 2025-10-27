Edit Profile
    Autorickshaw overturns on Bengaluru's Hosur road after dangerous overtaking attempt. Video

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 2:47 PM IST
    By Yamini C S
    An autorickshaw overturned on Hosur Road in Bengaluru during a reckless overtaking manoeuvre, a video of which went viral on social media. (X)
    An autorickshaw overturned on Hosur Road in Bengaluru during a reckless overtaking manoeuvre, a video of which went viral on social media. (X)

    A viral video shows an autorickshaw flipping over on Hosur Road in Bengaluru after a reckless overtaking attempt.

    Commuters on Hosur Road were startled on Monday after an autorickshaw flipped over during what some described as a reckless overtaking manoeuvre.

    A short video clip of the incident, shared widely on social media, shows the auto speeding past a truck before losing balance and toppling onto its side. The post, captioned “Auto Rickshaw Flips After Reckless Overtaking Attempt – Hosur Road, Bengaluru!”, quickly went viral, drawing attention to the growing menace of rash driving on the city’s busy corridors.

    According to preliminary information, the autorickshaw driver was attempting to overtake a truck on the Hosur Road when he swerved sharply, causing the vehicle to skid and overturn. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though the driver is said to have sustained minor injuries.

    “An accident was reported in Bengaluru after an auto-rickshaw overturned while trying to overtake a lorry at high speed. The rickshaw was moving fast and, during the overtaking attempt, the driver suddenly applied the brakes, causing the vehicle to lose balance and flip over on the road. The auto skidded across the surface before coming to a stop. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, but the incident could have ended in tragedy,” a social media post narrated.

    See the video of the accident here:

    The video garnered over 2000 views on X and more than 50 upvotes on Reddit. It also received several replies, with one stating, “This is why exactly autos and bikes should not be allowed on highways. Could have been a fatal chain of accidental crashes if it was a highway.”

    “I saw a very similar flip recently when an auto guy tried to take an U turn a little too fast. It made me realize how easily these autos can get flipped,” a comment on Reddit stated.

    • Yamini C S
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yamini C S

      Yamini CS works as a journalist for Hindustan Times, focusing on comprehensive coverage of Bengaluru's diverse and dynamic stories. With a passion for uncovering the city's cultural, social, and economic developments, her work aims to provide insightful perspectives and timely updates to the readers.Read More

