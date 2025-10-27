Autorickshaw overturns on Bengaluru's Hosur road after dangerous overtaking attempt. Video

Commuters on Hosur Road were startled on Monday after an autorickshaw flipped over during what some described as a reckless overtaking manoeuvre.

A short video clip of the incident, shared widely on social media, shows the auto speeding past a truck before losing balance and toppling onto its side. The post, captioned “Auto Rickshaw Flips After Reckless Overtaking Attempt – Hosur Road, Bengaluru!”, quickly went viral, drawing attention to the growing menace of rash driving on the city’s busy corridors.

According to preliminary information, the autorickshaw driver was attempting to overtake a truck on the Hosur Road when he swerved sharply, causing the vehicle to skid and overturn. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though the driver is said to have sustained minor injuries.

“An accident was reported in Bengaluru after an auto-rickshaw overturned while trying to overtake a lorry at high speed. The rickshaw was moving fast and, during the overtaking attempt, the driver suddenly applied the brakes, causing the vehicle to lose balance and flip over on the road. The auto skidded across the surface before coming to a stop. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, but the incident could have ended in tragedy,” a social media post narrated.

See the video of the accident here: