Two drivers held for murder of woman found wrapped in bedsheet in parked auto: Report

The Bengaluru police have arrested two men accused of killing a 35-year-old woman whose body was discovered inside a parked auto rickshaw near the Tilak Nagar police station over the weekend.

The suspects have been identified as Subramani (30), also known as Subbu, and his associate Sendil (28), both residents of the Tilak Nagar area. The duo were caught after being on the run since the incident, said a report by The Times of India.

The victim, Salma, worked as a domestic helper and had been living alone with her four children after her husband’s death last year. Investigators said she had been in a relationship with Subramani and later grew close to Sendil, who frequently visited his friend’s home.

According to police sources, tensions escalated when the two men suspected Salma of befriending another person. Enraged, the pair allegedly plotted to kill her. On Friday night, Subramani reportedly called Salma to his house, where the two men allegedly struck her on the head, killing her instantly, said the report.

The accused men then wrapped her body in a blanket and placed it inside Subramani’s auto-rickshaw, abandoning the vehicle near the police station to avoid suspicion.

The grim discovery was made the following evening when a passer-by noticed the body and alerted authorities. Police soon traced the vehicle to Subramani, leading to the duo’s arrest.

Investigators said both men have confessed to the crime, and further inquiries are underway. More details are awaited.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.