Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.63 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 27, 2025, is 28.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.63 °C and 31.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Bangalore weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.51 °C and 31.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 104.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 28.12 Broken clouds March 1, 2025 28.78 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 28.74 Broken clouds March 3, 2025 30.13 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 31.15 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 32.43 Overcast clouds March 6, 2025 30.62 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.