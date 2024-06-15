Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.2 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 16, 2024 28.63 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 28.73 °C Moderate rain June 18, 2024 28.27 °C Moderate rain June 19, 2024 28.3 °C Broken clouds June 20, 2024 27.6 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 24.29 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 24.47 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.48 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.94 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 36.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 15, 2024, is 26.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.2 °C and 31.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.87 °C and 31.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

