Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / #BangaloreRains: Showers bring relief from heat; causes waterlogging, flooding
bengaluru news

#BangaloreRains: Showers bring relief from heat; causes waterlogging, flooding

Citizenry in garden city Bengaluru breathed a sigh of relief as the city cooled down once again, this time with lightening and hailstorms amid record-breaking heatwaves in north India.
Bengaluru cooled down with heavy rains and loud thunders waterlogging the city yet again. (PTI Image)
Published on May 02, 2022 10:20 AM IST
ByYamini C S

Even as northwest and central India sizzled under the unrelenting heat, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Underpasses also flooded, with the Okalipuram underpass completely blocked by water, leading to traffic interruption for almost three hours. Other areas of Bengaluru including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli also saw waterlogging and flooding.

Residents observed significantly loud thunders and lightning, which caused power interruptions in many parts of the city. A total of 32 electric poles had fallen in the Chandapura division, 12 poles were damaged in K R Puram, one transformer failed in the Kengeri division and two electric poles fell in B.T.M Layout.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has undertaken the power restoration work. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Karnataka for the next five days due to wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels.

Amid record-breaking heatwaves experienced in parts of North India, some Bengalureans thanked their stars for the chill in the city. Many residents took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the welcome rains, while some areas even got hailstorms. A user by the handle Monika Manchanda wrote, “Sorry rest of India if Bangalore is offending you right now. Having a full on rain storm.”

RELATED STORIES

Another user shared a video of the hail stones that Bengaluru's Sunday showers brought.

 

Meanwhile, the rains brought with it the adversities as well, causing flooding and damage to electric poles, uprooting trees and much more. Foreseeing accidents due to blocked roads, the Yashavanthapura traffic police station's official Twitter account tweeted: "Good evening Bengaluru....The sound (language) of Rain is the same as the duty of Traffic cops...There is no need for translation/explanation. We will be present at all junctions to ensure that your journey is as smooth as possible. Be careful when driving/Riding"

Bengaluru's summer showers have taken a couple of lives this year, from road accidents due to waterlogging to electrocution from wires in stagnant water.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rainfall bangalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP